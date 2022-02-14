Godspeed You! Black Emperor Share Mythical First Tape

Godspeed You! Black Emperor have shared their mythical first tape in full.

The Montreal group released 'all lights fucked on the hairy amp drooling' back in 1993, dubbed on to 33 cassette tapes.

The project was thought lost, but recently emerged on various forums, before being placed on YouTube for fans to stream.

Due to the reclusive nature of the band some felt it wasn't the real tape, or that it didn't represent the original project in its entirety.

Now Godspeed You! Black Emperor have placed 'all lights fucked on the hairy amp drooling' on Bandcamp, stating: "This was a retirement letter..."

Featuring work by Efrim Menuck "and a little bass from Mauro" the group are keen to note it has "no relation to the band that followed..."

All proceeds from sales will be donated to the CJPME's campaign to provide medical oxygen to the Gaza Strip.

They finish: "Be gentle". Listen to the tape below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://godspeedyoublackemperor.bandcamp.com/album/all-lights-fucked-on-the-hairy-amp-drooling" href="https://godspeedyoublackemperor.bandcamp.com/album/all-lights-fucked-on-the-hairy-amp-drooling">all lights fucked on the hairy amp drooling by Godspeed You! Black Emperor</a>

Godspeed You! Black Emperor's Efrim Menuck speaks about the tape, and the band's current activities in a new episode of Kreative Kontrol podcast.

- - -