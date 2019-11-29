God Damn's New Single Vows To "Do Away With Misogyny"

Midlands duo God Damn have shared their new single 'High Frequency Words' in full.

The band's new album - self-titled, it seems - lands on February 14th, accompanied by some punchy, visceral, intense live shows.

Gnarly riffs with a huge deal of meaning behind them, God Damn have just shared their biting, righteous new single.

'High Frequency Words' deals with universal truths in the #fakenews era, and demands to "do away with misogyny..."

Bold words for sure, with vocalist Thomas Edwards commenting: "There is freedom of speech and there is being knowingly, unacceptably offensive. You should balance politics and identity..."

Tune in now.

God Damn's new self-titled album lands on February 14th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.