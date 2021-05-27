God Damn are back.

The Wolverhampton duo have expanded, welcoming Hannah Al Shemmeri on keys and Robert Graham (from Working Men’s Club and Drenge).

New album 'Raw Coward' lands on September 10th, and the overhauled group have just shared the lead single.

'Yout' is a blistering return, one that places God Damn in a stark, advanced, and distinct sonic universe.

The full video is online, with God Damn commenting...

"The opening line 'When he was just a baby, his mother told him son, be a good English boy and sell the world their guns' is a good foreshadow to a repeated theme on the record; that false pride that's groomed into us from a young age."

"Blinkered to the real atrocities and corruption that have both made our country and continues to do so, that sense of higher moral rank, that sense of superiority and privilege that many still unfortunately feel they're entitled to. If we're going to evolve, we need to see what we've done and are doing wrong. The death of false pride, finding your true identity and personal growth."

Tune in now.

- - -

