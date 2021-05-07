GOAT Share Dark-Psych Missile 'Queen Of The Underground'

Swedish psychedelic titans GOAT have shared new track 'Queen Of The Underground'.

The band's astonishing catalogue matches intense psychedelia with deep, entrancing percussive elements, a fusion that makes for some truly titanic live shows.

New rarities comp 'Headsoup' will be released on August 27th, featuring stand alone singles, B-sides, and two new tracks.

The first track to be revealed is 'Queen Of The Underground' which is a dollop of lysergic sludge which doesn't so much break on through to the other side as demolish the walls of perception completely.

A swaggering piece of jet black psych rock, 'Queen Of The Underground' comes equipped with visuals from Teeth Of The Sea's Mike Bourne'.

An animated clip that references ancient Egyptian myth, you can check it out below: