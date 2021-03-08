GOAT Share Brand New Psych Blaster 'Fill My Mouth'

When fuzz meets flute...
Robin Murray
News
03 · 08 · 2021

Swedish psychedelic outlaws GOAT have shared brand new song 'Fill My Mouth'.

The band went AWOL after three fantastic studio albums, taking a break from the public eye.

Incoming LP 'Headsoup' gathers some rarities from across their career, blending one off singles, B-sides, and two newly recorded tracks.

The second of these is online now, and 'Fill My Mouth' is a crunching piece of transcendental guitar music.

An immersive, deeply rhythmic psychedelic experience, it blends fuzzed out guitars with nimble flute lines to emphatic effect.

Rocket Recordings' own John O'Carroll crafts the visuals, a blast of animated thrills with animistic overtones.

Tune in now.

'Headsoup' will be released on August 27th - order it HERE.

Goat
