Goat Girl's 'Badibaba' Hones In On Climate Change

Goat Girl have shared their new song 'Badibaba'.

The London group's new album is out at the end of this month, and they've decided to pencil in an Autumn tour.

Could it happen...? Well, with increased test and trace - alongside an effective vaccine roll out - then perhaps it does stand a chance.

It would be a dream come true to see Goat Girl onstage once more, especially given the power of their new material.

Out now, 'Badibaba' unpicks the link between the micro and macra in green politics, and how huge, planet-wide issues can cause a sense of "existential helplessness" in our daily lives.

Guitarist/vocalist L.E.D. says: "'Badibaba' is a song about environmental catastrophe and the pessimism and self-destruction that this causes to the human spirit."

Cream adds: "It touches on how the Earth’s existence is controlled by exploitative systems, and the feeling of existential helplessness this induces."

Tune in now.

Goat Girl will release new album 'On All Fours' on January 29th. Catch the band at the following shows:

September

14 Bristol Trinity

15 London Islington Assembly Hall

16 Birmingham Mama Roux’s

18 Dublin Whelan’s

20 Liverpool Phase One

21 Glasgow SWG3 Warehouse

22 Manchester Gorilla

24 Brighton Concorde 2

25 Southampton The Loft

Photo Credit: Holly Whitaker

