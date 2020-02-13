Goat Girl Share Live Take On 'The Crack'

Goat Girl have shared a brand new live take on 'The Crack'.

The band's new album 'On All Fours' is out this month, following sessions with Dan Carey.

Out on January 29th, 'The Crack' made an immediate impact on its release late last year, and this fresh take shows the group's live muscle.

Recorded at the Nunhead Alahambra, it's a piercing performance, directed by Marisa Gesauldi.

“‘The Crack’ emerged from an imagined post-apocalyptic world whereby people flee into space for a new life on an unruined planet, as the result of the pillaging of Planet Earth."

Goat Girl will perform a special live stream from Rough Trade East, London on January 27th - catch further details HERE.

Photo Credit: Holly Whitaker

