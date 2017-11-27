Go In The Studio With Rap Newcomer JrDASH

South London's JrDASH is a name to watch.

Brought up in the capital but with Guyanese roots, his whole life has been intertwined with rap, and with system culture.

New single 'Surfing' is a refreshing summer smash, a delicious rap cut that captures his precocious energy.

Spending the bulk of his life in the studio focussing on his art, the rapper recently invited some cameras in there with him.

Setting the track rolling, he started to spray with the cameras on him, running through his debut single in fine style.

The results air through Clash and they're a crisp reminder of just how much talent is coming out of South London these days.

Tune in now.

