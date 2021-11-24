Go Behind The Scenes With Lolo Zouaï

In spite of the challenges, in spite of all the obstacles, Lolo Zouaï isn't just surviving - she's thriving.

2021 has brought more than its fair share of difficulties, but this multi-lingual pop aesthete has already notched up bona fide hits and UK VMAs nominations.

The coming months will bring a starring role alongside Caroline Polachek on Dua Lip's Future Nostalgia tour, and new single 'Scooter' will act as a provocative soundtrack.

A daring piece of future-fixated pop music, the grinding industrial electronics are offset by Lolo's sugar-sweet delivery.

Following hot on the heels of viral smash 'Galipette', this new single comes equipped with a stellar video directed by Piotr Lebryk.

Online in full now, Clash is able to take you behind the scenes with photography from @gusmuck and @2tiret.

Check out 'Scooter' below and leaf through our behind the scenes gallery up top.

