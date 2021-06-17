Go Behind The Scenes With J Appiah

Everything J Appiah does is utterly heart-felt.

The Hackney creative responds to music that speaks the truth, so he wants his own releases to accomplish the same thing.

Building his catalogue piece by piece, he's working towards a higher aim, trying to find balance in life.

New single 'Bitter x Sweet' is out now, a blissed out return that features some impeccable lyrics from the East London wordsmith.

Musically astute, there's even a conscious echo of ‘Under The Bridge’ by Red Hot Chili Peppers in the spartan guitar template, with J Appiah re-working his influences into something vivid and forward-thinking.

He comments: “This one’s about a toxic relationship, but it’s also about life. It can be sweet and bitter at the same time… you just gotta find a healthy proportion of sweet to counter the bitter.”

To tease the soon-to-be-released video to accompany Bitter X Sweet, J'Appiah has dropped a selecction of for BTS shots on his Vero profile - get involved and follow J'appiah on Vero now.

Tune in...