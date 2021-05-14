Go Behind The Scenes With Ben Abraham

Ben Abraham is on a journey.

The Australian born songwriter is seeking out new ideas, a mission that has taken him to his new base in Los Angeles.

Amassing a global audience along the way, he's just signed to Atlantic Records, with a brand new full length incoming.

Right now, he's releasing a handful of singles, each one seeming to find Ben Abraham exploring fresh ideas.

'War In Your Arms' is online now, and it features some gospel tinges alongside his expertly sculpted lyricism.

Accompanied by an equally evocative video, we're able to go behind the scenes on the making of his new single in this new clip.

It's a revealing glimpse into his working process, particularly given the exceptionally personal nature of the song itself.

Ben Abraham comments: “It’s about that point when the relationship is done and you’re trying so hard to hold onto love, it almost becomes like an act of violence. All you’re really doing is hurting yourself and hurting the other person, until you can gather the strength to say, ‘Enough. I’m done.’”

Tune in now.

