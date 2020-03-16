Go Behind The Scenes As Mason Maynard Hits Japan

Rising Manchester producer Mason Maynard is breaking out.

A club culture voice with impeccable credentials, he's released for the likes of Defected while also working with Solardo Sessions.

His profile is rising internationally, with Mason Maynard's golden touch reaching out across Europe and beyond.

Flying out to Japan, Mason touched down ready to spread his message in the country for the very first time.

Along the way he shot a tour diary, recording his thoughts, and capturing some of the highlights of the trip.

Pieced together as a superb new video, it's soundtracked by the producer's very own 'Jack Work'.

Stripped from his new 'Lookin At Me' EP, it's a buoyant, uplifting surge of club energy, the perfect soundtrack to Mason Maynard's blossoming ambition.

Tune in now.

