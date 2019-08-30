glvsshouse Returns With 'Strangest'

Thus far, glvsshouse has left his music to do the talking.

Seemingly hailing from Boston, this shadowy figure matches punk integrity to a rap style that deals explicitly with personal issues.

Incoming EP 'Vacant' is the sound of someone long since grown used to isolation, and it's led by new single 'Strangest'.

Out now, it's marked by an estrangement from American society, with glvsshouse choosing his collaborators wisely.

Produced by Isaiah Valmont, the single is being dropped by Olympus Projects, and it comes with the following intro:

"A lot of you are asking- WTF is going on? Is the world ending? Where is my 'Trump Check'? The world isn't ending. Things are just...strange."

Tune in now.

