GLOWS Channel Oppressive Heat On New Single 'Tropic'

South London two-piece GLOWS set out to capture the intangible.

Songwriting that seems to go beyond the senses, the duo match DIY mess-thetics to a clear fondness for thinking outside the box.

GG Skips and Felix Bayley Higgins return with new single 'Tropic', a timely look at the impact of oppressive summer temperatures in London's urban heat island.

Melding together humidity and a fractured unconscious, 'Tropic' displays another side to London life.

Joined by Sorry’s Asha Lorenz, it's a heavily surrealistic alt-pop jammer. GLOWS comment:

"'Tropic' is the climate of this city. The tropical heat in your bedroom, waking up in a sweat to my nightly fever dreams. Stumbling around the streets in the humid air, dancing and sleeping and waking up. When the euphoria turns sickly."

The full video constructs a visual counterpoint to this, deconstructing thoughts and feelings, and finding a way to progress through them.

