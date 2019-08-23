Glows Announces Debut EP 'JL Hooker Lover Pleasure Forever'

South London experimentalist Glows has shared details of his debut EP 'JL Hooker Lover Pleasure Forever'.

A producer gleefully ploughing his own furrow, the electronic musicians's work tears down pop tropes, replacing them with surrealist daubings.

His debut EP allows Glows greater expanse to explore these ideas in full, and it's set to land on September 20th.

'JL Hooker Lover Pleasure Forever' is led by new cut 'Afterthought', and it's buoyant clip that shows Glows - real name GG Skips - and his collaborator Felix Bayley Higgins playfully wading through urban environments.

Utilising hand made flags, the design is aimed to amplify his “love of myth, red and blue, spiritual iconography, tapestry, psychogeography and journey...”

He comments: “I had a period of intense visual creative block, something that although music remedied to some extent, could only go so far. The way out of it was through creating these red and blue silk tapestries, I’ve always made work in those opposing colours, I see the flags as some sort of hauntological mark of an unknown place, or tribe. I like inventing worlds and narratives.”

"You are walking through the current landscape, theres sounds of buskers, songs booming from a passing car, laughter, it’s the sounds of modern blues, of a weary world, all this stuff, too much stuff going around us with no way to control it. The voice is an oracle, a voice in your head, comforting you as you are overwhelmed with the world. We build to a natural implosion, and then finally some calm.”

Tune in now.