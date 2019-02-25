Glowie Rips Up The Rulebook With 'Cruel'

Glowie is a force to be reckoned with.

The Icelandic alt-pop riser is intent on ripping up the rulebook, on achieving success on her own terms.

So she linked with Tayla Parx. An autonomous force in American music, Tayla penned 'thank u, next' with Ariana, gave Panic! At The Disco their biggest bop and recently linked with Anderson .Paak.

The results speak for themselves. New single 'Cruel' is a blistering pop statement, a ruthlessly executed mini-manifesto of divine digital sonics.

Barbed of lyric, impactful of arrangement, 'Cruel' is basically a sheer bop, a complete f-you to anyone getting in Glowie's way. Here's a quote:

“Wouldn’t the world be so boring if we all looked the same? Wouldn’t the world be so boring if we were all perfect? I want 'Cruel' to inspire anybody suffering hardship in the world to say to themselves, it’s okay to not feel okay sometimes. It’s the hard times that make us stronger.”

Tune in now.

Glowie will play Clash Live @ Mirando, London on March 27th - grab a free ticket HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.