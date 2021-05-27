Glossy Clouds Share Delicious New Single 'Plastic Mustache'

Lyon group Glossy Clouds want to build their own world - and you're invited.

Everything about the band's approach is immaculate, a hugely imaginative feast that moves from guitar riffs to stage costumes and their videos.

Glossy Clouds will release their debut EP this summer, and new single 'Plastic Mustache' is the starting point.

It's a glam rock stomper, a colourful launch for a band who want to grab hold of Bowie's songbook and give it a 2k21 twist.

The song owes its origins to an actual fancy dress party, and the lyrics urge fans to stop taking life so seriously.

The band say: “This song was crafted after attending a fancy-dress party where the dress code was fake facial hair, it’s about not being afraid to be ridiculous! Just move your body and don’t care what other people think! We created and directed the accompanying music video, to deliver a colourful, pop fresco that invites you to jiggle, as well as introduces the showmanship and character of each band member”.

The video airs through Clash, and it features all manner of snazzy moves and eye-catching costumes.

Tune in now.

