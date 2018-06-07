Glory Be, We Were Promised Jetpacks Are Back!

Ah, the endless mystery of We Were Promised Jetpacks...

The Scottish band seemed on the brink of a breakthrough, releasing a string of fantastic albums on Fat Cat and completing a hectic run of trans-Atlantic headline shows.

And then... nothing. Well, not nothing but certainly a lack of any music, live shows or even much information since 2014.

Well, now they're back. We Were Promised Jetpacks have reverted to their original line up, with a huge live run being set up.

Opening in North America, the band return to the UK for a flurry of headline shows in November.

Here's a video teaser...

Catch We Were Promised Jetpacks at the following shows:

November

14 Aberdeen The Lemon Tree

15 Glasgow Saint Luke's

18 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

19 Manchester The Deaf Institute

21 London Bush Hall

