Glory Be! Psychedelic Porn Crumpets Are Back!

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets will release new album 'Night Gnomes' on April 22nd.

The Australian band are a premiere force within global psychedelia, continuing to find new pathways to the outer fringes of the consciousness.

New album 'Night Gnomes' continues this journey, and it's set to land with a thump this Spring.

Out on April 22nd via Marathon Artists / What Reality? Records, it was largely sculpted by songwriter Jack McEwan.

New single 'Bubblegum Infinity' is online now, a pulsating signal from the far reaches of the lysergic underworld.

Jack McEwan comments...

“Our cute little playful member of the Night Gnomes club. I think there's mixed opinions of this song in the group but I'm sticking by it. I like its pop sensibility and melancholy notions. It's cheerful and good natured, it's not trying to be something profound, more a statement of life at this time and by calling it 'Bubblegum Infinity', we're showcasing that lighthearted vulnerability. So go easy on us, metal fans.”

“A lot of the album is about trying to work out what the F#@! is going on, in general life and obviously the period of time we've all found ourselves dormant in for the past two years. I started reading a few quotes from philosophers because, hey! They might know what's going on, but mostly it was a bunch of cleverly worded gibberish that was drenched in self turmoil that thankfully, serendipitously, unbeknownst to me was the thing I found comfort in. That nobody has a clue what life is and we're all winging it as we go! Cheers, William of Ockham.”

A new video for 'Bubblegum Infinity' was crafted by filmographer Tay Kaka - tune in now.

- - -