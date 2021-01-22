Glory Be! Kings Of Convenience Are Back

Norwegian duo Kings Of Convenience will release their first album in 16 years this summer.

The pair - Eirik Glambeck BoE and Erlend Oye - met at school, and earned acclaim for their hushed, folk-aligned songwriting.

New album 'Peace Or Love' is their first in 16 years, and it will be released on June 18th.

New single 'Rocky Trail' is online now, and it returns to the pair's classic sound; we're hearing elements of Nick Drake and Joni Mitchell, alongside their frosty Nordic harmonies.

“Another classic Eirik composition that skilfully ignores the verse-chorus-verse blueprint” explains Erlend. “It’s pop music, but not as we know it!”

Photo Credit: Salvo Alibrio

