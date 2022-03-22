Glory Be! black midi Have Covered Taylor Swift's 'Love Story'

black midi have shared a fascinating new covers EP.

The band's second album 'Cavalcade' landed in 2021, and won across-the-board rave reviews with its emphatic creativity.

Refusing to sit still, black midi have now shared a three track covers EP with a disparate cast of original authors.

black midi have covered King Crimson’s '21st Century Schizoid Man', featuring all three members - bassist Cameron Picton, guitarist Geordie Greep, and drummer Morgan Simpson - on vocals.

Alongside this, the band have swooped to cover Captain Beefheart's 'Trout Mask Replica' classic 'Moonlight On Vermont'.

Finally, black midi have covered Taylor Swift's 'Love Story' - the group are long-time fans, seemingly, and the cover has been swapped online for some time now.

Designed as a heartfelt ode to the original, it's certainly different from Taylor's version - existing in its own terms, we guess radical overhaul is now the sincerest form of flattery.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Yis Kid