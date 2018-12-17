Gloria's 'Testify' Is A Striking Slice Of Outspoken Creativity

London's Gloria draws from many different aspects.

A multi-faceted artist, her fusion of electronics and R&B is done with a punk spirit, speaking truths in an often brutal fashion.

New single 'Testify' lands on September 25th, released through GAIKA's imposing imprint The Spectacular Empire.

The new track is dystopian in nature, but there's still a vivid vein of humanity running through everything Gloria touches.

A short film has been pieced together to run alongside it, revelling in themes of skin-shedding, personal evolution, and empowerment.

Gloria comments...

A surrealist short film suspending the viewer between reality and fantasy to tell the story of our ever virtual world. In a time lived predominantly online our real worlds are becoming increasingly abstract, we crave "human" affection whilst stuck in our self created purgatory.

In this film, like a revolving door, a series of individuals from past, present, and future appear to trigger a cyclone of emotions from within.

Tune in now.

Gloria will play a secret location in London on October 25th - grab a ticket HERE.

