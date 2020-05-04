Global Collective Her Songs Share Pick-Me-Up Mover '4am Disco'

Her Songs were practising self-isolation before it became a global catch phrase.

An international music collective, the group were formed across Zoom meetings, Skype calls, and WhatsApp conversations, swapping ideas and penning new material.

Gathering in Toronto for a one off studio session, Her Songs took over an AirBNB in the city and called it home.

Out now, ‘Toronto Vol. 1’ EP is a bold document, one that interweaves each musician's unique skillset into a potent whole.

New song '4am Disco' is taken from the release, and it's precocious positivity is impossible to ignore.

Dani Murcia says of the song: “4AM disco is for when you need an instant pick me up. It’s the kind of feel good song that you can’t help but shake your shoulders too.”

Her Songs' member Emmavie adds: “The song perfectly encapsulates the vibrant energy we all woke up with on this day.”

Tune in now.

