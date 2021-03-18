Glasvegas Pierce Modern Dystopia With 'Shake The Cage (für Theo)'

Glasvegas are one of Scottish music's great survival stories.

A tale of hype, success, and excess, their continued creative vitality is a testament to their dogged determination.

New album 'Godspeed' is out on April 2nd, and they've been hand-picked as the sole contemporary track on the Alan McGee biopic Creation Stories .

Pierced together by Danny Boyle and Irvine Welsh, the film tells the story of Creation Records, and some of the inspired nutters who graced their roster.

'Shake The Cage (für Theo)' plays towards the end of Creation Stories, and it's a profound ending to the tale of this outsider success story.

Singer James Allan reflects that the song owes a debt to meeting his nephew for the first time, and wondering what lay in store for him.

Musically, it channels the dystopian dread of John Carpenter's iconic themes, while adding a punk - and very Scottish - edge.

Lyrically, he references everything from Stephen Hawking’s A Brief History Of Time to Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s autobiography I Am Zlatan.

The video is a collision of reference points, placing 'Shake The Cage (für Theo)' in its full cultural and political context.

A statement of class identity and underdog solidarity, you can check out 'Shake The Cage (für Theo)' below.

