Glastonbury Festival: Traces Of MDMA, Cocaine Found In Nearby River

Scientists have claimed that public urination around Glastonbury Festival pushed "dangerous" amounts of MDMA and cocaine into a nearby river.

A study in 2019 looked at chemical levels in Somerset's Whitelake River, evaluation results of before and after the festival.

It seems that revellers urinating into the waters passed on chemicals from their bodies, resulting in "dangerous" levels of illegal drugs.

Substances such as MDMA and cocaine were found in the river, and could have poisoned a population of rare eels who lived nearby.

Dr Christian Dunn, from Bangor University, said: "Our main concern is the environmental impact. This study identifies that drugs are being released at levels high enough to disrupt the lifecycle of the European eel. "We [also] need to raise awareness around drug and pharmaceutical waste - it is a hidden, worryingly-understudied yet potentially devastating pollutant."

A spokesperson from Glastonbury pointed out to the BBC that environmental agencies had not raised this with them following the 2019 festival.

"Protecting our local streams and wildlife is of paramount importance to us at Glastonbury Festival and we have a thorough and successful waterways sampling regime in place during each festival, as agreed with the Environment Agency," said the spokesperson. "We are aware that the biggest threat to our waterways - and the wildlife for which they provide a habitat - comes from festivalgoers urinating on the land."

Glastonbury wish to "strongly discourage" public urination, he said, before adding: "We are keen to see full details of this new research, and would be very happy to work with the researchers."

The eels have not been reached for comment.