Glass Museum's 'Caillebotis' Is A Beautiful Excursion

Belgian instrumentalists Glass Museum specialise in surprising their fans.

The group continually double back on themselves, picking roads less-travelled on which to travel.

New album 'Reflet' is out on April 29th, merging together neo-classical, jazz, electronics and more.

A sonic universe unto themselves, Glass Museum continually peer into the unknown.

New piece 'Caillebotis' is taken from the album, and it melds left-field techno with plaintive notes of piano.

Reminiscent of GoGo Penguin or perhaps Jon Hopkins in places, it's a heady, trippy piece of music.

We've grabbed this fantastic live session video, with director Anthony Henry shooting the clip in the 'Henry Le Bœuf' auditorium in Bozar, Brussels.

Tune in now.

Glass Museum's new album 'Reflet' is out on April 29th.

Photo Credit: Mayli Sterkendries

