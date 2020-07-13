Glass Caves Realise Their Pop Ambitions On 'Eye To Eye'

Glass Caves have shared their new single 'Eye To Eye' in full.

The duo have laid out plans for their long awaited new EP, one that finds the pair injecting some pop ambition into their songwriting.

New scorcher 'Eye To Eye' leads the way, and it finds the band tumbling into fresh melodic pastures.

A glorious blast of energy, it's the sound of Glass Caves unleashed, and a fine primer for their new EP.

Pontefract pop bandits, 'Eye To Eye' bulldozes expectations and opens up fresh space for the duo.

Tune in now.

