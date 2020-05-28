Glasgow's Nightshift Share Intriguing New Song 'Make Kin'

Glasgow group Nightshift have detailed their new album 'Zöe'.

The band formed out of the nexus of micro-communities who formulate the city's DIY scene, and boast members of Spinning Coin, 2 Ply and Robert Sotelo in their number.

A cassette release earlier this year launched their mission, with hugely respected label Trouble In Mind supporting their brand new album.

Out on February 26th, 'Zöe' is part of their evolution, with the band's initial no wave skronk broadening out into something more textured.

New song 'Make Kin' is online now, and its primitive percussive power echoes This Heat, while the half-spoken vocals have a surreal quality.

The minimalist palette is given a shot of light from that clarinet line, a moment of softness emanating through the speakers.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.