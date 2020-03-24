Glasgow's HYYTS Sweep Into View With 'The Low Sound'

Recent Warner signees HYYTS have shared their anthemic new single ‘The Low Sound’.

An intriguing duo, brothers Adam and Sam from Glasgow formed HYYTS out of their love for music. Adam used to provide musical therapy for inmates at some of Scotland’s toughest prisons and Sam used to spend his time promoting underground tech nights in Edinburgh. They come together to make emotionally driven pop music. They sing about finding a connection with someone and wanting to stay trapped within that moment.

‘The Low Sound’ mixes synth with electronic elements and is kept together by the tin-like tapping of the drum kit providing rhythm.

It is a song that contains multiple opposites, with Adam commenting: “

The idea of contrast has always been so important to us. Our personalities completely contrast, Sam is the illusive and quiet one, getting inspiration from all angles and genres, putting weird sounds and production over my completely different approach of bubble-gum pop and cheesy lyrics...”

From sharing a flat, to sharing a musical project, HYYTS new single ‘The Low Sound’ is out now.

Words: Matthew Pywell

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.