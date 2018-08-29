Glasgow's Drew John Barnes Previews His I. AM Exhibition

Home is where the heart is, as the old saying goes, so when Drew John Barnes decided to host a full exhibition of his work he knew exactly where to go.

Returning to his native Glasgow for the project, the new I. AM exhibition launches on September 6th at the city's Drygate hub.

It's an overview of his work, specifically looking at what drives an individual and how utilising different disciplines can underpin a unique voice.

Having worked with Saint PHNX, Love Sick and KVASIR he has lots to filter through, so it's bound to be a fascinating experience.

Launching in a week's time, Clash is able to preview I. AM with this neat clip, containing segments of some of his work.

Pieced together by Drew John Barnes himself, it's an intriguing insight into the cross-sections between visual art and music.

Tune in now.

For more information on the I. AM exhibition click HERE.

