Glasgow's ABC Venue Looks Set To Be Demolished

Glasgow venue O2 ABC looks set to be demolished with the final objections against the proposal being removed.

The ABC was housed in a former art deco cinema, and grew to become one of Glasgow's stalwart venues.

Hosting countless seminal shows over the years, its trademark over-sized disco ball - rumoured to be Europe's largest - was the meeting point for generations of Glasgow music fans.

Severely damaged in the second Art School fire in 2018, ABC has been shut ever since. Now said to be "overrun with vermin and sewage" the final objections against its demolition have been removed.

Historic Environment Scotland had wanted to block the demolition, but the state of the building is said to have dramatically deteriorated since being exposed to the elements.

If the demolition goes ahead, it will be a truly sad day for Scottish arts - as Clash wrote over a year ago:

"What Glasgow could lose is something far greater than award-winning buildings; it’s the means to fully express its own whims, quirks, and eccentricities, to tell its own stories, on its own terms."

Related: More Than Bricks And Mortar - Why Glasgow Must Saved Its Cultural Architecture

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.