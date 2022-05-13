Glasgow Outfit Pandas Share New EP 'PANDAMONIUM' In Full

Glasgow risers Pandas have shared their new EP in full.

The band's strident indie-soul songwriting has a biting sense of refreshment to it, honed across a flurry of shows in Scotland and beyond.

Hitting up Eggman Studios in their home city, producer Scott Thomson helms Panda's new EP.

A slick mixture of styles, 'PANDAMONIUM' features fan favourites 'Hot Rod' and 'Foolish', while also adding a dash of fresh ideas.

Broadening their sound, Pandas retain their infectious charm across a dynamic, urgent EP.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jen Gun