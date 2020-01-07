Glüme's 'What Is A Feeling' Oozes Icy Control

Synth pop riser Glüme has shared her new song 'What Is A Feeling'.

Channelling vintage Hollywood glamour amid her sub zero synth armoury, Glüme is a fresh signing to the always-excellent Italians Do It Better.

New album 'The Internet' will be released on April 30th, with her single 'What Is A Feeling' leading the way.

Out now, 'What Is A Feeling' is a slice of marbled electronic pop, all smooth edges and shimmering surfaces.

Beneath this, though, there's a seductive melancholy - Glüme has often struggled with her health, and this theme appears frequently in her music.

A song about impermanence and escape, 'What Is A Feeling' seems to embody the strangeness of lockdown life.

Tune in now.

'The Internet' will be released on April 30th.

Photo Credit: Ryan McBride

