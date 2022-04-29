Giveon's 'Lie Again' Embodies The Art Of Storytelling

Modern R&B great Giveon returns with 'Lie Again'.

The songwriter's 2020 album 'Heartbreak Anniversary' went triple platinum, a global success that epitomised his ability to connect with an audience.

New single 'Lie Again' ends a short period of silence, a soulful return that leans on dreamy sonics.

The gently plucked guitars underpin his vocal, with Giveon singing: “Don’t tell me baby, I’ve heard enough / I told you I don’t want the truth...”

Relishing the art of storytelling, the narrative discusses someone working out the issues of the past and working beyond them.

Giveon comments: “‘Lie Again’ is a story about the internal war with oneself, battling the acceptance of the ugly-truth, and the refusal to embrace the ghosts of your lover’s past. Detailing the complexities of overlooking red flags to remain blissfully ignorant in the name of love.”

Photo Credit: Zamar Velez

