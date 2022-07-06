GIVĒON Launches Debut Album 'Give Or Take'

GIVĒON is set to release his debut album 'Give Or Take' on June 24th.

The R&B trailblazer has been hard at work on his debut full length for some time now, making sure that every detail is exact.

The multi-platinum performer has just revealed plans for the incoming album, alongside a new teaser.

'Give Or Take' is out on June 24th, and it's world was heralded by his R&B ballad 'Lie Again'.

In the new album teaser GIVĒON is rated in a condo, with the Los Angeles cityscape spread out before him.

There's a few clues in there, with fans already searching the clip with a fine tooth-comb - tap in below.

Photo Credit: Zamar Velez

