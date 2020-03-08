Girls In Synthesis Share Politicised Noise Rock Treatise 'They're Not Listening'

Girls In Synthesis have shared explosive noise rock single 'They're Not Listening'.

The London group are a multi-arts collective, a true example of DIY community ethos.

Musically, their taut, barbed punk-leaning aesthetic could strip the paint of a door at 500 paces, honed during some frantic underground shows.

Debut album 'Now Here's An Echo From Your Future' lands on August 28th, a confrontational take on the UK's current dystopian premise.

New single 'They're Not Listening' is a swipe at the political elite, a punch upwards at a group of people who remain hopelessly out of touch.

The distorted visuals are the perfect compliment to their unhinged aesthetic, with Girls In Synthesis shattering colour, light, and noise into a potent brew.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.