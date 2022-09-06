Girlpuppy's 'I Miss When I Smelled Like You' Is A Tale Of Longing

Atlanta artist Girlpuppy returns with excellent new single 'I Miss When I Smelled Like You'.

Out now, the single follows her 2021 debut EP, and it allows Girlpuppy to pivot in a more pop-centric format.

Reminiscent of HAIM at their retro-pop best, it re-rools 70s influences - think Stevie Nicks, or the Carpenters even - for a hazy slice of summer-fuelled indie pop.

Maggie Rogers’ and Claud producer Doug Schadt sits at the desk, with Girlpuppy supplying a dynamic song of longing.

She comments...

“This song is much more pop-based–it’s so different from what I’ve made in the past and what I’ll make in the future...”

"For 'I Miss When I Smelled Like You' I was looking to create a summer anthem that people would dance to. It’s inspired by Stevie Nicks, HAIM, and my own experience of missing spending every single day with my ex. It’s a breakup song, but it’s not depressing. I knew he’d be a great fit because he’s so good at coming up with catchy melodies that get stuck in your head. I think people will 100% dance to it!"

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Brandon McClain

