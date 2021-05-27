Girl Ray's 'Give Me Your Love' Is A Disco Odyssey

The ever-excellent Girl Ray return with new single 'Give Me Your Love'.

The band linked with Hot Chip's Al Doyle and Joe Goddard for the sessions, which find them fully shedding their indie pop leanings.

It's an outright disco odyssey, seven minutes of transformative electronics aligned to their oh-so-sweet songwriting.

Direct and unequivocal, 'Give Me Your Love' was recorded right at the end of the allotted studio time.

Says Poppy: "We worked on this song with Al Doyle and Joe Goddard from Hot Chip in their studio off Brick Lane in London. We had one day left with them, so thought we’d unearth an old demo of a slightly house-leaning song I’d been working on a few months before. It had a really loose structure but the feel of the chords was good so we decided to try fleshing it out. It was a really long day filled with a lot of playing around with the mountains of synths that fill their studio."

"Sections became longer… steel drums were added (along with some wonky backing vocals) and eventually it started taking shape. With all the awfulness of 2020 in our heads - it was important to us that it sounded optimistic and hopeful; a song for future summers where people can dance and enjoy music together once again."

The beautifully evocative video was shot by Alex Cantouris, and is described as “a queer Midsommar Night's Dream...”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Alex Cantouris

