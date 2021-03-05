girl in red's 'You Stupid Bitch' Keeps It Straightforward

girl in red has shared her new single 'You Stupid Bitch' in full.

The Nordic pop trailblazer's new album 'if I could make it go quiet' lands at the end of this month, packed with punchy, venomous songwriting.

New single 'You Stupid Bitch' is out now, and it finds the Norwegian prodigy at her most straightforward and outspoken.

Somehow cross-referencing 21st century pop with The Perks Of Being A Wallflower, it's a perfectly formed slice of alt-pop rebellion.

girl in red comments...

"Thereâ€™s this line from this movie I love, The Perks of Being a Wallflower that goes â€˜we accept the love we think we deserve.â€™ Itâ€™s a very heartbreaking line, but itâ€™s really what I was experiencing in this situation, where I was always there for this person who would get their heart broken, and I would just come running. I would drop everything just to be there for them."

"That person would never see me as anything else than just a friend, even though I feel like I couldâ€™ve made her so happyâ€¦ The core essence of this track is like, Iâ€™m obviously here for you, and I want to be with you, but you keep messing around with other people, and you keep getting broken. Itâ€™s this really direct, straightforward track."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: JonathanKise

Join us on the ad-free creative social networkÂ Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. FollowÂ Clash MagazineÂ as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

B uy Clash Magazine Â

Â