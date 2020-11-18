girl in red Shares Heart-Melting New Christmas Song

Norwegian alt-pop sensation girl in red has shared a heart-melting new Christmas song.

With the festive season now rapidly approaching, the important question of who accompanies Mariah Carey on the Clash stereo has begun.

Our old pal girl in red has stepped into the breach, delivering a beautifully pitched festive bop.

Out now, 'two queens in a king sized bed' looks back on old times, finding warmth and magic in small moments of love and self-acceptance.

Impeccably done, the single reaches towards feelings of closeness, at a time when many of us have never felt more alone.

girl in red comments...

"reminiscing about a christmas i had with a person i love. when laying in bed glued to their body didn’t feel close enough. when we wanted every second to last forever".

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Isak Jenssen

