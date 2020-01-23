girl in red Hands 'Kate's Not Here' To The Turning Soundtrack

Norway's girl in red has shared her new single 'Kate's Not Here'.

2020 will be the year girl in red becomes a phenomenon, with hype following her every move.

Continually creative, the young artist has somehow managed to balance touring with studio work, constructing new material at every turn.

Out now, new single 'Kate's Not Here' is part of the soundtrack for new Floria Sigismondi directed venture The Turning.

Opening with that crisp drum beat, the slinky indie pop feel has a touch of The Cure's Top Of The Pops phase, a kind of gothic glamour amid the arrangement.

Retaining some of the over-arching 90s themes that underpin The Turning as a whole, it also neatly encapsulates girl in red's journey - written in Australia, recorded in Los Angeles, by an artist deeply aware of her Scandinavian roots.

She explains...

"i made this song in the back of my tour bus, a studio in LA and on a bed in sydney. i like that the melody carries the song so much and think it slaps tbh"

Tune in now.

