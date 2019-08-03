Girl Crush Troll The Trolls With 'Blame Girls'

Girl Crush exist somewhere between Britain and Sweden, between perfect pop and re-contextualised club tropes.

Divine electronics with a neat melodic flourish, Girl Crush even coined the term 'promcore' to define their aesthetics: it's that penchant for love youth, heartbreak, and those intense moments of emotion that point to a future left unrealised.

The duo sold out their debut London show last September, and recently packed out showcases in Oslo and Stockholm.

New single 'Blame Girls' comes as we celebrate International Women's Day, and it's an ode to the strength of womanhood in the face of digital trolls.

A succinct pop song dominated by ambitious ideas, 'Blame Girls' was prompted by real life events. They explain...

"We wrote the song at the same time as the Brett Kavanagh hearings. I kept looking at the comments on different videos and news stories, anything from Natalie Ratajawskiis Instagram to general news, and found the most ridiculous comments going as far as to blame girls for their very existence. The song is a celebration of women and a blow to people who think less of us."

Tune in now.

