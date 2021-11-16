Girl Band are changing their name.

The group have released two studio albums under that name, but have faced criticism over using a gendered name for an all-male line up.

Now Girl Band have decided to act - in a new statement they've altered their name, while expanding on the reasons for doing so.

Going forwards, the project will become Gilla Band, with the musicians involved apologising to "anyone who has been hurt or affected" by their previous decision.

"We are changing our band name," the statement reads. "We will no longer be performing or releasing records under the name Girl Band. We apologise for choosing a misgendered name in the first place and to anyone who has been hurt or affected by it."

"When we were starting off it was chosen without much thought, from a place of naivety and ignorance. We had no grasp of the weight of it at the time and in the past few years have found it impossible to justify or explain this choice. Regardless of our intention the effect of the name has been damaging to individuals. To try and negate any unfortunate role we’ve played in propagating a culture of non inclusivity in music or otherwise, we have decided to change it."

"Thank you to those who spoke up about it and educated us on this, either directly or indirectly. Moving forward we will be performing and releasing records under the name Gilla Band. Gilla being a given name taken from Old Irish."

Gilla Band will play a residency at Whelans in Dublin across three weekends in January 2022; they also play Dolans in Limerick on December 31st.

Check out the statement in full below.

Photo Credit: Steve Gullick

