Giovanna's Cinematic Sensibilities Come To The Fore On 'Young Heart Player'

It's a common journalistic trope to describe something as 'cinematic' - except with Giovanna, we really mean it.

Before she began to focus on pop the London artist worked on a series of film scores, applying herself ruthlessly to each commission.

Highly regarded in the art-house world, her work on RISK helped push the venture to Best Film at The Portobello Film Festival.

She takes these skills into the pop sphere, adding another dimension to her precocious, colour-soaked work.

New single 'Young Heart Player' airs first on Clash, a brisk, dynamic offering from an artist truly coming into her own.

Crafted alongside Liam Howe, it's a bold alt-pop statement, recalling everyone from Marina to Lana Del Rey while reinforcing Giovanna's own identity.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.