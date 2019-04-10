Ginger Baker's Son Offers Poignant Tribute

Ginger Baker's son has offered a poignant tribute to the Cream legend.

The drummer passed away over the weekend following an extended spell of ill health, sparking a wave of tributes from across the globe.

Famous both for his supreme technical abilities and his stunning temper, Ginger Baker had been estranged from his son, Kofi, for some time.

Kofi Baker gave an incendiary interview to Rolling Stone last year, in which he said "my dad has been dead to me for a long time".

But it seems that the two reached some form of breakthrough shortly before the Cream legend passed away.

In a statement, Kofi Baker wrote: "The other day I had a beautiful visit with my dad... we talked about memories and music and he's happy that I'm keeping his legacy alive."

He added: "Our relationship was mended and he was in a peaceful place. Thank you all for the kind messages and thoughts. I love my dad and will miss him always."

Kofi Baker currently plays in Music of Cream alongside bandmates Malcolm Bruce (Jack Bruce's son) and Will Johns (Eric Clapton's nephew).

Will Johns said: "I have really fond memories of Ginger. When I was a kid, he would play games with me and was always a lot of fun when I would see him at Eric's house. I can remember always asking Pattie, 'Where's Ginger, where's Ginger?' He was cool and I loved him."

