Ginger Baker "Holding His Own" In Hospital

Ginger Baker is said to be "holding his own" in hospital.

The legendary drummer powered Cream to international fame, before embarking on a lengthy solo career.

Renowned for his wild temper and unpredictable antics, he was said to be "critically ill" in hospital last week.

The Baker family are sad to announce that Ginger is critically ill in hospital. Please keep him in your prayers tonight — Ginger Baker (@GingerBDrums) September 25, 2019

The drummer's family have now offered an update, saying that the Cream musician is "holding his own..."

Family have visited Ginger Baker, and they thank fans for "all your good wishes".

Here's the update.

UPDATE! Ginger is holding his own & thank you for all your good wishes. He is receiving visits from close family & very special friends. — Ginger Baker (@GingerBDrums) September 29, 2019

