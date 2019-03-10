Legendary rock drummer Ginger Baker has died.

The flamboyant drummer fused blues, jazz, and more into a titanic sound, helping to power Cream's rock sound.

Becoming a defining rock drummer, Ginger Baker embarked on a lengthy solo career, one that included stints alongside Fela Kuti.

Renowned to his wildman behaviour, he worked continuously, touring right to the end.

Entering hospital a few weeks ago , Ginger Baker's family used social media to keep fans informed.

Sadly, it seems that the rock legend has now died - the final statement reads:

We are very sad to say that Ginger has passed away peacefully in hospital this morning. Thank you to everyone for your kind words over the past weeks. — Ginger Baker (@GingerBDrums) October 6, 2019

Rest in power.

