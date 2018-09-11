GINEVRA's 'Forest' Is A Sharply Defined Synth Meditation

GINEVRA grew up in the woods that surround Milan, a rustic counterpoint to the bustling Italian city.

Able to wander unhindered, her imagination grew wild, an unfettered journey that encouraged a sense of creativity without limits.

Drawn towards opaque electronics and pop melodies, GINEVRA has developed an intriguing voice, something unlike any we've heard.

Producer Francesco Fugazza helps steer debut EP 'Ruins', and it's a meditative, entrancing work, completely inviting but ultimately unknowable.

Signed to Italian imprint Factory Flaws, the EP is incoming with Clash able to share sharply defined synth meditation 'Forest'.

Comparisons could include those early Grimes cuts or even Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, but then the electronics dissipate, and we're left with a solitary guitar line and GINEVRA's fragile longing.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Tommaso Ottomano

