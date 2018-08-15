Gilles Peterson Launches Pop Up Record, Book Shop

Gilles Peterson is set to launch a pop up record and book shop in London next month.

The shop will be named Look Up, and will be located at Stoke Newington’s Edwards Lane Gallery.

Running between September 24th - 30th, Look Up will boast a series of events, with Gilles hosting interviews alongside Goldie, Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy, UNKLE’s James Lavelle, Dave Haslam and more.

Nearby Old Church will host live performances from the likes of Jordan Rakei, Yazmin Lacey and Aaron Unknown.

Look Up closes on September 30th, with a final party taking place on October 4th at Tottenham's Five Miles - guests will include Daphni, HAAi, and more.

All proceeds from sales at Look Up will go to Safaplace, an emerging mental health charity set-up by Stoke Newington School and Sixth Form.

For more information on Look Up click HERE.

For tickets to the latest Gilles Peterson shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.