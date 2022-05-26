Gigi Moss Leans In To Pop Potency With 'Could've Been'

Gigi Moss has shared her new single 'Could've Been'.

The North London artist has always sought to use music to find expression, twisting melodies into unexpected shapes in the process.

Her debut EP 'Too Hard To Love' lands on June 16th, and it follows a quickfire run of superb singles.

New track 'Could've Been' represents Gigi Moss at her most direct and dynamic, a self-described "journey through my feelings..."

"I feel nearly everyone has been in the position before of missing someone” explains Gigi. “I wrote 'Could’ve Been' as a journey through my feelings. You miss someone but you also tell yourself that you know that they also lost something amazing too, which is yourself."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: @jaedakissss

